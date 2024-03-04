Costa Cruises Introduces ‘Sea Destinations’

Costa Cruises is introducing the “Sea Destinations,” which is new onboard programming tied to destinations, according to a press release.

Starting this spring, Costa itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe will feature new destinations to be discovered onboard the ship, during navigation, allowing guests to immerse themselves in a voyage within a voyage.

For example, in the Western Mediterranean, after visiting Ibiza, once back on the ship, guests can enjoy the sunset with a party in the bay of Formentera; or, before disembarking from the ship to visit Naples, guests can enjoy a typical Caprese breakfast in front of the Faraglioni rocks of Capri island.

Crossing the gateway to the East, the strait of the Dardanelles, guests onboard will be able to experience the mystical dance of the rotating veils of the Dervishes. In Venice, a shore exploration will be followed by a “Dolce Vita” aperitif on the ship, right in front of the Lido.