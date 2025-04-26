Carnival Magic: Drydock Reschedule Leads to Cruise Cancellations

Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled a number of cruises onboard the Carnival Magic due to the rescheduling of the ship’s upcoming drydock.

According to the company, the cruises that were set to sail between April 18 and May 24, 2026 are no longer going ahead.

“We have had to reschedule Carnival Magic’s drydock to the spring of 2026 and we’re to inform you that your cruise has been cancelled,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

The 2010-built vessel was set to sail from Miami for a series of six- to eight-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

The itineraries also included visits to destinations in the Bahamas, such as Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key.

According to Carnival’s statement, affected guests will be able to choose from different options, including moving their bookings to a different sailing.

“We have a variety of alternatives, and we are confident you will find another Carnival cruise that is filled with an equal amount of fun,” the company said.

Passengers will have their cruise rate protected on a comparable sailing in similar accommodations, Carnival explained.

Additionally, a $50 per person onboard credit will be posted to guests’ onboard accounts, up to a limit of $100 per cabin.

“Our team is ready to discuss options and rebook you on another voyage right away,” the company added.

Guests who do not wish to reschedule their cruises will be able to receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items.

The funds will be returned to the original form of payment after May 1, 2025, and can take up to three weeks to process.

The Carnival Magic is expected to resume service on May 30, 2026, for an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

Sailing from Miami, the ship is set to visit Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao before returning to its homeport.