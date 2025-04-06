April Update: Latest Cruise Ship Transactions

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key ship transactions and moves that took place recently, which include ship sales, charters and inter-company transfers.

Oceania Insignia

Company: Oceania Cruises

Capacity: 684 guests

Tonnage: 30,200

Year built: 1999

Move: To be operated by Crescent Seas starting in late 2027

Date: April 2025

Oceania’s Insignia will be heading to join the former Seven Seas Navigator at the new Crescent Seas brand, which is offering a luxury residential cruise concept.

Seven Seas Navigator

Company: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Capacity: 490 guests

Tonnage: 28,550

Year built: 1999

Move: To be operated by Crescent Seas starting in late 2026

Date: March 2025

Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently announced that the Seven Seas Navigator is set to leave its fleet in October 2026.

According to the company, the 1999-built ship will be operated by Crescent Seas, a start up offering luxury residences at sea. Before entering service for the new brand, the Navigator is set to undergo a $50 million refit that will transform its staterooms into 210 residences.

Seabourn Sojourn

Company: Seabourn

Capacity: 450 guests

Tonnage: 32,346

Year built: 2010

Move: Sold to Mitsui Ocean Cruises

Date: March 2025

The Seabourn Sojourn was sold to Mitsui Ocean Cruises in early March. Joining the former Seabourn Odyssey, which was also sold to the Japan-based company, the 450-guest vessel is set to be handed over to its new owners in mid-2026.

Before entering service for Mitsui, the Sojourn is set to offer a farewell world cruise for Seabourn, cruising to 63 ports around the globe.

Star Voyager

Company: StarCruises

Capacity: 1,998 guests

Tonnage: 77,000

Year built: 1997

Move: Renamed ahead of entering service for StarCruises

Date: March 2025

After completing its final season for P&O Cruises Australia in February, the former Pacific Explorer was recently renamed, becoming the Star Voyager.

Currently in a drydock in Singapore, the 1997-built ship is set to enter service for the new StarCruises brand on Mar. 26, 2025. On that day, the vessel kicks off a series of short cruises in Southeast Asia that sail to Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and more.

Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter

Company: P&O Cruises Australia

Capacity: 2,600 guests each

Tonnage: 109,000 each

Year built: 2001 and 2002

Move: Transferred to Carnival Cruise Line

Date: February 2025

With P&O Cruises Australia shutting down, the Pacific Adventure and the Pacific Encounter were transferred to the fleet of Carnival Cruise Line in mid-March.

After undergoing a minor update in Melbourne, the ships, which were originally built for Princess Cruises in the early 2000s, are set to debut as the Carnival Adventure and the Carnival Encounter. Remaining in Australian waters, the ships are set to kick off year-round operations out of Sydney and Brisbane, respectively, in late March.

World Voyager

Company: Atlas Ocean Voyages/Mystic Cruises

Capacity: 200 guests

Tonnage: 9,300

Year built: 2022

Move: Chartered to Quark Expeditions

Date: February 2025

Mystic Cruises’ World Voyager is set to operate in Antarctica for Quark Expeditions as part of a recently announced charter deal.

Currently in service for Atlas Ocean Voyages, the 200-guest ship will replace the World Explorer, which was sold to Windstar Cruises, starting with the 2026-27 season.