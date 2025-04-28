Adora Flora City Floats Out

Adora Cruises announced that its second newbuild, the Adora Flora City, was floated out at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co.

According to the China-based cruise line, the vessel is now entering a phase of interior outfitting and system testing.

“The successful float out of the Adora Flora City marks an important step toward our goal of taking delivery of the ship by the end of 2026,” Adora said in a statement.

As the second ship built for the brand, the Adora Flora City will reportedly have upgrades in interior design, technology and cruise experience.

Compared to the Adora Magic City, the new vessel will be 17 meters longer.

The 2,130-cabin ship is said to have a new design for public areas with a more elegant look, as well as a bigger atrium.

The interiors will blend artistic styles with elements of the Maritime Silk Road and the Lingnan culture in order to create “naturally beautiful spaces,” Adora said.

Other features that are set to undergo enhancements include the fitness areas and the staterooms, which will incorporate smart technology.

“As the owner and operator of domestically produced large cruise ships, we will continue to listen to feedback from Chinese consumers, continually optimize our products and customer experience and deepen the ‘cruise + culture’ innovation model to create a cruise vacation experience that better understands the Chinese market,” the company added.

According to Adora, the Flora City will introduce new cabin categories and upgraded dining and shopping spaces to better cater to the preferences of Chinese guests in accommodation, dining and shopping.

Inspired by its namesake city, Guangzhou, the ship will also feature a new open multifunctional space, the “Seaside Garden.”

The area was designed around floral themes, Adora said, and encompasses entertainment, relaxation, social interaction and coffee culture.

Joining the Adora Magic City and the Adora Mediterranea in the company’s fleet, the Adora Flora City is set to launch service from Guangzhou in early 2027.