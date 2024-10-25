Adora Unveils Second China-Built Large Cruise Ship, Adora Flora City

Adora Cruises announced its second China-built large cruise ship, the Adora Flora City, at the Guangzhou Tourism Development Conference held on October 23, according to a company statement.

Scheduled for completion by late 2026, the ship will operate international voyages from Guangzhou and aims to offer a culturally rich travel experience. Named after Guangzhou’s “Flower City” moniker, the Adora Flora City will feature 2,130 cabins for up to 5,232 guests, with enhanced public areas, more suites, a spacious atrium and cultural elements inspired by the Silk Road and Lingnan heritage.

Yang Guobing, chairman of Adora Cruises, said: “As China’s premier cruise brand, we are dedicated to expanding our fleet, optimizing deployment, and enhancing the guest experience. With Adora Flora City to be homeported in Guangzhou, we will further develop our ‘Cruise + Culture’ strategy, integrating Chinese culture and Silk Road elements to offer guests a diverse and personalized high-end cruise experience.”

Meanwhile, the Adora Mediterranea is scheduled to depart from Guangzhou on December 18, 2024, offering itineraries ranging from three to six days, visiting destinations like Hong Kong, Japan and Vietnam. This deployment marks Adora Cruises’ expansion to sail from northern, eastern, and southern ports in China.

Currently, the company operates two ships—the Adora Magic City and Adora Mediterranea—which together have served nearly 380,000 domestic and international guests.