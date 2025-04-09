9k Berths, 5 Ships Added to Cruise Orderbook

Five new cruise ships ordered have sent the global cruise ship orderbook to over 70 new ships set to debut between now and 2036.

AIDA Cruises and Emerald Cruises both confirmed two-ship newbuild plans on Monday morning. Prior to that Aranui ordered a new ship last week.

[Download a PDF of the latest orderbook here.]

The Emerald newbuilds and the Aranui ship will debut in 2027 while the new AIDA ships are set to sail in 2030 and 2031.

Carnival Corporation’s AIDA brand confirmed two 4,200-geust newbuilds set to debut in early 2030 and late 2031 in a Monday news announcement The ships will be able to use multiple types of fuel and will be built at Fincantieri.

The trio of 2027 newbuilds means there will be 17 new ships debuting in 2027, representing a value of over $11 billion in newbuilds across approximately 28,500 new berths, according to the latest cruise ship orderbook by Cruise Industry News.

Aranui ordered a 198-guest passenger-cargo ship to sail in the South Pacific, as the company not only serves remote communities with cargo operations, but offers a hybrid cruise product at the same time.

Bigger news came from Scenic Group, which added two more superyacht newbuilds for its Emerald brand as two 128-guest ships will enter service in 2027.

They will join the Emerald Kaia, launching next year, and the already-in-service Emerald Sakara and Azzurra.

The new Emerald Raiya will debut in the Seychelles in time Winter 2026/27 and sail in the Eastern Mediterranean in Summer 2027 before returning to the Seychelles in Winter 2027/28.

The Emerald Xara will launch in the Mediterranean in the Summer of 2027 and head to the Caribbean in the Winter of 2027/28.

The Emerald Kaia will be redeployed to the Caribbean beginning in Winter 2026/27, joining the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.