Emerald Orders More Ships

Emerald Cruises today unveiled a multi-ship expansion for 2027. The Scenic-owned brand will introduce two new superyachts, sisters to the Emerald Kaia, and a new European riverboat set to operate on the Seine River.

Following the debut of Emerald Kaia in 2026, Emerald will introduce two superyachts in 2027.

The new Emerald Raiya and Emerald Xara include a sky deck, panoramic views and a swim-up marina platform. Both are essentially sisters to the Kaia, with capacity for 128 guests and are believed to be under construction in Vietnam.

The Emerald Raiya will debut in the Seychelles in Winter 2026/27 and sail the Eastern Mediterranean in Summer 2027 before returning to the Seychelles in Winter 2027/28.

The Emerald Xara will launch in the Mediterranean in the Summer of 2027 and head to the Caribbean in the Winter of 2027/28.

The Emerald Kaia will be redeployed to the Caribbean beginning in Winter 2026/27, joining the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.

Guests currently booked on the Kaia for the Seychelles itinerary during that season will be contacted about transferring their sailing to the Emerald Raiya.

In Winter 2027/28, the Emerald Kaia and Emerald Xara will join the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara in the Caribbean.

“These new sailings allow us to expand the guest experience into more warm-weather seasons, offering even more ways to enjoy our incomparable superyacht product from the Seychelles to the Caribbean,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group, USA and LATAM.

“It’s a powerful extension of our boutique superyacht portfolio. We look forward to sharing the full itinerary and booking details later this year,” added Muskat.