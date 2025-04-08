8 Ships to Enter Service for Royal Caribbean Group in 5 Years

The Royal Caribbean Group is set to welcome eight new ships over the next five years.

According to the latest edition of the cruise ship orderbook, the new vessels will enter service for three of the company’s brands.

To be built at a cost of more than $10 billion, the ships will add over 37,000 berths to the fleets of Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and jointly-operated TUI Cruises.

The ships are being built at Fincantieri, Meyer Turku and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Following the Mein Schiff Relax, which was introduced earlier this year, TUI is set to welcome the Mein Schiff Flow in 2026.

Celebrity Cruises is also adding two new ships to its fleet over the next five years.

Scheduled for delivery later this year, the Celebrity Xcel will be followed by a sister ship in 2028.

Royal Caribbean International is the brand that will welcome the most vessels in that five-year time frame, including ships from two different classes.

Currently in the final stages of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard, the Star of the Seas will be the first to enter service for the brand.

As a sister to the Icon of the Seas, the 250,000-ton vessel is set to enter service in August, becoming one of the world’s largest cruise ships.

The company is then welcoming a third Icon-class ship, the new Legend of the Seas, to its fleet in mid-2026.

A fourth ship in the series is scheduled for delivery from the Meyer Turku in 2027.

Royal Caribbean is also adding another Oasis-class vessel to its fleet, which will be built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.

Following the 2024-built Utopia of the Seas, the 231,000-ton cruise ship will be delivered in 2028 as the seventh in the series.