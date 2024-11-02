Zuiderdam Sailing to the Caribbean from Boston

Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam sailed from Boston earlier this month for a 21-day cruise to the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Sailing roundtrip from its homeport in Massachusetts, the 1,900-guest ship is scheduled to visit 12 destinations.

After departing from Boston on Oct. 19, 2024, the Zuiderdam made a visit to King’s Wharf in Bermuda before continuing to Half Moon Cay, Holland America’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

The ship is now scheduled to visit ports of call in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean before returning to the U.S. on Nov. 9, 2024.

Destinations set to be visited include Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Willemstad, Curaçao; Oranjestad, Aruba; St. George’s, Grenada; and Bridgetown, Barbados.

In addition to eight days at sea, the itinerary also features visits to Fort-de-France, Martinique; Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Named “Perfect Caribbean Escape,” the voyage is one of the new itineraries being offered by Holland America Line as part of its 2024-25 winter season in the Caribbean.

The deployment is also highlighted by a 14-night cruise from Boston to Port Everglades onboard the Zuiderdam.

Marking the end of the ship’s homeporting season in Massachusetts, the itinerary sails to the Southern Caribbean and Bermuda on Nov. 9, 2024.

Before arriving in Port Everglades, the 2002-built vessel is scheduled to visit King’s Wharf, St. Thomas. St. Maarten, Martinique, Barbados, Curaçao and Half Moon Cay.

According to Holland America, both itineraries offer guests more time to explore destinations and visit more islands on one itinerary. The cruises also extend to lesser-visited islands, the company added.

Between late November and January, the Zuiderdam offers a series of seven- to ten-night cruises to the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

In early 2025, the vessel kicks off Holland America Line’s Grand World Voyage, which is scheduled to sail to various destinations across the globe in 124 nights.