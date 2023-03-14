Holland America Line Adds New Itineraries for 2024-25 Caribbean Season

Holland America Line has opened its 2024-25 Caribbean season for bookings with longer cruise itineraries and three new voyages from 14 to 21 days, according to a press release.

“Holland America Line is meeting the desire of our guests who want more immersive experiences, and we’re excited to offer new itineraries and a new departure option for this Caribbean season,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president.

“With sailings covering the entire region and combinable itineraries up to 35 days, our Caribbean cruises extend to lesser-visited islands and are among the most diverse in the industry.”

The cruise line is also adding Boston, Massachusetts, as a Caribbean departure port and the return of calls at Bermuda.

The highlights of the 2024-25 season are longer voyages, offering guests more time to explore the destinations and visit more islands on one itinerary.

The Caribbean cruises are offered from October 2024 through March 2025 featuring sailings from five to 21 days. A total of six Holland America Line ships will sail the Caribbean with most itineraries roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale and two new ones that will depart from Boston. Almost all itineraries will include a stop at Half Moon Cay, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas.

Notable new sailings include:

The 21-Day “Perfect Caribbean Escape” cruise, sailing roundtrip from Boston aboard the Zuiderdam;

The 14-day “Southern Caribbean” cruise departing from Boston to Fort Lauderdale departing on November 9, 2023;

The 21-day “Ultimate Caribbean” journey sailing from Fort Lauderdale aboard the Volendam.

During the early booking bonus offer, guests who book newly opening 2024-25 Caribbean cruises with the Have It All premium package also receive the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi included in the price. Additionally, they get to enjoy free prepaid Crew Appreciation and free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of the cruise line’s Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus and enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom for select cruises open for sale. To apply for the bonus, cruises must be booked by June 27, 2023.