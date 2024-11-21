Resilient Lady Debuts in Miami

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady debuted in Miami earlier this month after completing a summer schedule in Europe.

Set to spend the 2024-25 winter season in the Caribbean, the 2023-built vessel arrived at Virgin’s Terminal V on Nov. 10, 2024.

To mark the occasion, PortMiami and local officials were received onboard for a plaque exchange ceremony.

For its first sailing from South Florida, the Resilient Lady offered a five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean and Mexico. In addition to two days at sea, the itinerary featured visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Offering two- to six-night cruises that also visit the Bahamas, the 2,700-guest vessel is scheduled to continue sailing from Miami through the end of the month.

On Nov. 30, the Resilient Lady sails from PortMiami for a repositioning cruise to San Juan, which is serving as its homeport for the upcoming months.

The ship’s deployment in the region runs through mid-April 2025 and includes a series of seven-night to 11-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

While the Resilient Lady repositions to Puerto Rico, the Valiant Lady and the Scarlet Lady are set to offer cruises from Miami during the 2024-25 winter cruise season.

After a refurbishment in Europe, the Scarlet Lady is set to offer six- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean starting in early December.

Sailing year-round from Miami, the Valiant Lady continues to operate four- and five-night itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

After a summer program in the Mediterranean, the Resilient Lady is also scheduled to return to Miami in late 2025.

Starting a year-round deployment in the port, the ship offers seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean during the 2025-26 winter cruise season.

From the summer of 2026, the Resilient Lady operates four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean that also feature visits to Virgin’s Beach Club in Bimini.