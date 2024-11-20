Princess 2026-27 Season in Australia to Feature 3 Ships

Princess Cruises is deploying three ships to Australia for the 2026-27 cruise season. According to the company’s published deployment, the Royal Princess, the Grand Princess and the Crown Princess.

After sailing to the Caribbean from San Juan in 2025-26, the Grand Princess will return to the South Pacific in early November 2026.

The 2,600-guest ship initially sails from Sydney before repositioning to Brisbane in December for seven- to 14-night cruises to Tasmania, Fiji, New Zealand and Queensland.

Replacing the Crown Princess, the ship is set to continue sailing from Australia during the local summer in 2027.

One of the highlights of the ship’s deployment is a 79-night Circle Pacific cruise that sails from Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland in June.

The itinerary features visits to 32 destinations in 13 countries, such as the United States (including Hawaii, Alaska, and California), Canada, Japan, Taiwan, China, Vietnam and more.

Sailing from Brisbane and Sydney, the Grand Princess is also scheduled to offer a 28-night Round Australia cruise in April.

After completing a summer deployment in Alaska, the Royal Princess arrived in Australia in late November 2026.

The 3,600-passenger ship sails from Sydney during most of the local season, which includes three- to 13-night cruises to New Zealand, the Sapphire Coast, Queensland, Fiji and Tasmania.

A third ship, the Crown Princess, is also scheduled to sail from Australia during the 2026-27 winter cruise season.

Before repositioning to the Caribbean in December 2026, the 2006-built ship offers a Round Australia cruise in October 2026.

Completing the vessel’s year-round deployment in the region, the 28-night itinerary sails from Sydney and features visits to various destinations, including Melbourne, Albany, Fremantle, Broome, Darwin, Port Douglas and more.

During most of the 2026-27 winter season, the Crown Princess is scheduled to offer seven-night cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico.