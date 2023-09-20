Crown Princess to Sail Year-Round from Australia

The Crown Princess is set to be based in Australia on a year-round basis starting in October 2024. According to Princess Cruises’ published deployment, the 3,100-guest ship will offer a series of itineraries departing from Sydney.

Replacing the Coral Princess, which is currently sailing a year-round schedule in Australia, the Crown Princess will also offer departures from Fremantle, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

The ship’s program includes Princess Cruises’ annual Australia World Cruise. Set to depart in June 2025, the 113-night global journey features visits to several destinations in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America, the Caribbean and South America.

In March 2025, the Crown Princess is also poised to offer a 28-night round Australia cruise. Sailing roundtrip from Sydney, the month-long journey features 13 ports of call, such as Albany, Geraldton, Margaret River, Willis Island and Cairns.

The vessel is also offering shorter itineraries to Queensland, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Southern Australia and more.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Crown Princess originally entered service in 2006. First in a series of ships known as the Crown Class, the 113,000-ton vessel introduced several new features, such as The Sanctuary.

Described by Princess as an adults-only “oasis of tranquility,” the outdoor area features plush seating, massage cabanas, signature beverages and light meals and was later rolled out to the entire fleet.

The vessel also offers most of the company’s signature features, including a piazza-style atrium, the 300-square-foot Movies Under the Stars poolside theater, and a variety of dining venues and lounges.

In addition to the Crown Princess, Princess Cruises’ 2024-25 season in Australia also includes the Diamond Princess and the Royal Princess.

Debuting in the region, the Diamond Princess is set to offer a series of cruises from Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, while the Royal Princess sails from Sydney, Hobart and also New Zealand’s Auckland.