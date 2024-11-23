Norwegian Star to the Caribbean For 2025-26

The Norwegian Star will sail in the Caribbean during the 2025-26 winter season, Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement sent to guests.

Previously set to sail in South America and Antarctica, the ship had all of its scheduled sailings for the season cancelled earlier this week.

“The Norwegian Star will be redeployed and will soon offer exciting trans-Atlantic voyages sailing across the Atlantic Ocean to explore historic and diverse destinations, as well as itineraries to the Bahamas and Southern Caribbean,” Norwegian Cruise Line said.

The new deployment offers “an ideal mix of cultural discovery and tropical island adventures,” the company added.

According to the statement, the ship’s new itineraries, which sail from an unnamed homeport, will be available for bookings starting on Nov. 29, 2024.

Earlier this week, Norwegian cancelled all cruises scheduled to depart onboard the Norwegian Star between Nov. 20, 2025, and April 14, 2026.

Returning to the region for the fourth consecutive season, the ship was set to offer cruises to South America during that timeframe.

The deployment included departures from Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires for 14- to 17-night cruises that also included scenic cruising in Antarctica.

Set to offer cruises in Europe during the 2025 and 2026 summers, the Norwegian Star was also scheduled to offer trans-Atlantic crossings to and from South America.

Three additional ships had most of their 2025-26 winter season cancelled: the Norwegian Jewel, the Norwegian Dawn and the Norwegian Jade.

The vessels were scheduled to offer itineraries in Africa, the Indian Ocean, the Caribbean and Central America.

Affected passengers are set to receive full refunds, Norwegian said, in addition to a ten percent discount on a new booking in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC). The credit can be used towards any of Norwegian’s published sailings through December 31, 2026.