MSC Opera Kicks Off Winter Season in the Canaries

The MSC Opera recently arrived in Tenerife to kick off MSC Cruises’ winter season in the Canary Islands and Madeira.

MSC returns to the region after a short break with a series of seven-night cruises departing from St. Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Funchal.

As part of the week-long cruises, the MSC Opera is also scheduled to visit Arrecife de Lanzarote, Puerto del Rosario and St. Cruz de La Palma. The week-long itinerary includes a full day cruising at the Atlantic Ocean.

Extending through late March, the deployment replaces a deployment replaces a previously planned winter season in the Red Sea, which was canceled due to security concerns in the area.

MSC had last offered a complete winter season in the Canaries in 2013-14, when the MSC Armonia offered cruises in the region.

After completing its winter deployment in the region, the MSC Opera offers a repositioning cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean.

The 11-night cruise sails to Venice in Italy, which is set to serve as the ship’s homeport for a series of cruises to the Adriatic Sea.

Sailing roundtrip from the port, the ship offers seven-night cruises to Greece, Italy, Croatia and Montenegro through late October.

For the 2025-26 season, MSC Cruises is increasing the capacity in the region with the MSC Musica taking over the deployment.

Replacing the MSC Opera, the larger ship is scheduled to arrive in early November for a four-month season in the Spanish archipelago.

In related news, MSC Cruises recently revealed its plans to the South American market for the 2025-25 winter.

With itineraries departing from Brazil and Argentina, the company is deploying five ships to the region, including the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Fantasia, the MSC Lirica and the MSC Armonia.