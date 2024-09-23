Musica to Increase MSC’s Capacity in the Canaries for 2025-26

MSC Cruises is increasing its capacity in the Canary Islands in the 2025-26 winter cruise season with the MSC Musica.

Replacing the smaller MSC Opera, the 2,550-guest vessel is set to offer a series of cruises departing from Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas.

According to published deployment, the regular seven-night itineraries also feature visits to Santa Cruz de La Palma, Arrecife de Lanzarote and Puerto del Rosario.

In addition to the two homeports, most of the cruises also feature a visit to Funchal, in Portugal’s Madeira Island — where passengers will also be able to board the MSC Musica.

Over 20 sailings are scheduled to take place onboard the 2006-built ship between November 2025 and April 2026.

Returning to the company’s schedule after a long gap, the regular itineraries to the Canaries and Madeira will also be offered by MSC Cruises during the 2024-25 winter.

Starting in November, the 2,160-guest ship arrives in the region in early November, kicking off a four-month program in the Spanish archipelago.

The deployment replaces a previously planned winter season in the Red Sea, which was canceled due to security concerns in the area.

MSC Cruises last offered a complete winter season in the Canaries in 2013-14, when the MSC Armonia offered cruises in the region.

In related news, the company also opened bookings for part of its 2025-26 winter program in the Mediterranean.

According to MSC’s website, the MSC World Europa will remain in the region during the timeframe, offering cruises to Spain, Italy, France and Malta.

The MSC Fantasia is also set to operate regular week-long sailings in the Western Mediterranean, with itineraries visiting Spain, France, Italy and Tunisia.

A third ship, the MSC Magnifica, is also scheduled to offer itineraries in the region before kicking off MSC’s 2026 World Cruise in January.