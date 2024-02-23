MSC Adds New Programs in the Canaries

For the first time, MSC Cruises will base a ship in the Canary Islands to offer sailings during the winter 2024-25 season, according to a press release.

The MSC Opera will have two operate two seven-night itineraries with the option to embark in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on Fridays and Santa Cruz de Tenerife on Sundays, between Nov. 8, 2024, and March 21, 2025. Each itinerary will include six ports of call and can be combined to form a 14-night cruise.

The ship will explore a range of islands in the Canaries, the Portuguese island of Madeira and Morocco in North Africa.

One of the two itineraries will include visits to Arrecife, Lanzarote; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Tenerife; Santa Cruz de la Palma, La Palma; Funchal, Madeira; and Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura before returning to Las Palmas.

The other itinerary will visit San Sebastian de la Gomera, La Gomera; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Tenerife; Funchal, Madeira; Agadir, Morocco; and Arrecife, Lanzarote before returning to Las Palmas.

The two new itineraries replace MSC Opera’s previously planned winter 2024-25 program in the Red Sea, which was canceled due to the current risk to shipping in that region.

