Former Costa Magica Completes 20 Years of Service

The former Costa Magica has completed 20 years of service this month after being handed over by the Fincantieri shipyard on Nov. 1, 2004.

Currently operated but laid up under the banner of Neonyx Cruises, a new cruise brand launched by Seajets, the vessel was originally built for Costa Cruises.

After being delivered to Costa, the Costa Magica officially entered service during a christening ceremony in Barcelona on Nov. 6, 2004.

Spanish actress Paz Vega acted as the godmother of the ship, which spent its inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

Sailing from Costa’s cruise terminal in Savona, Italy, the Magica offered a series of eight- to 11-night winter cruises to various destinations in the region, including ports in Greece, Croatia, Egypt, Cyprus and Turkey.

For the 2005 summer season, the ship switched to the Western Mediterranean, offering seven-night cruises to Italy, Spain, Tunisia, Malta and Sicily.

After over 15 years in service in Europe and other destinations, including South America, the Caribbean and the Middle East, the Magica embarked on its final cruise for Costa in early 2020.

In March, the ship entered an extended layup due to the Covid-19 pandemic, later sold to Seajets in early 2023.

Currently laid up in Greece, the ship is now scheduled to welcome guests back in summer 2025 as the first vessel in Seajets’ Neonyx Cruises brand.

Operating a series of three- and four-night cruises to Greece and Turkey, the ship will offer a new adults-only product that focuses on parties and nightlife.

After being renamed Goddess of the Night, the ship was refitted to offer the concept, which, according to Neonyx, will feature a “lineup of world-famous DJs transforming the vessel into a floating electronic/dance music festival.”

A sister to the 2003-built Costa Fortuna, the 2,700-guest vessel shares the same basic design as Carnival Cruise Line’s Destiny Class ships.

Signed by naval architect Joe Farcus, the ship’s interiors were originally designed as a homage to Italy and its most famous touristic spots.