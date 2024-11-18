Exploris Plans Two Expedition Newbuilds

Exploris Expeditions & Cruises is planning to add two newbuilds to its fleet, the company revealed on its website.

The French expedition cruise line said that the new ships are currently in development.

“Designed in the same spirit, our next two vessels will meet some of the most demanding specifications in terms of ecology, performance, safety and comfort,” the company said.

Like the Exploris One, the new ships are being designed for exploration and will carry a limited number of passengers, Exploris added.

The smaller capacity also favors the quality of the experience, the company said, whether onboard or during daily landings or shore excursions.

Data on Exploris’ website show a planned maximum capacity of just 98 guests, served by 62 crew members and staff.

Built to Polar Class 6 standards, the new vessels will be equipped with nine zodiacs each.

Exploris also plans to register the ships under the French flag, with officers coming from France and other countries.

With an average operating speed of 12.5 knots, the 94-meter-long newbuilds will have a 17-meter beam.

After debuting for the brand in December 2023, the Exploris One became the first ship to join Exploris’ fleet.

Formerly operated by Silversea Expeditions, the 132-guest ship was built in the late 1980s and sailed for several brands over its 35-year sailing career.

Now sporting a new livery that features red and white shades, the vessel is serving the French-speaking market with a varied schedule that includes itineraries to various regions of the world.

In 2024, the Exploris One is scheduled to visit Antarctica, South America, the Atlantic, Northern Europe, the Arctic and more.

Exploris was launched in late 2022, with Philippe Videau, one of Ponant’s co-founders, serving as president and founder.