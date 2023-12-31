Former Silver Explorer Enters Service for New Cruise Line

The former Silver Explorer launched service for a new cruise line earlier this month.

Following a significant refit in Chile, the vessel set sail on its maiden cruise for Exploris Expeditions & Cruises on December 23, 2023.

Renamed Exploris One, the newly renovated vessel departed from Valparaiso, in Chile, for an 18-night cruise to South America and the Antarctic Circle.

Serving the French-speaking market, the 132-guest ship is set to offer 29 additional departures during its inaugural season.

The program features a total of 26 unique itineraries to several parts of the world, including Antarctica, the Amazon, the Atlantic Islands, Western Europe, the Arctic and more.

Originally built in the late 1980s, the Exploris One was purpose-designed to sail to remote and polar regions and offers an ice-reinforced hull.

Focusing on expedition capabilities, the former Silver Explorer saw limited changes to its engine room and bridge during the recent refit, and also received a new satellite antenna for navigation purposes.

The Exploris One also got a unique white and light red color scheme, distinguishing it from the typical blue colors in the expedition market. Onboard carpets, meanwhile, underwent color changes to align with the ship’s new identity.

Exploris Expeditions & Cruises was launched in late 2022 and primarily aims to offer expedition cruising experiences to the French market, operating a fleet of small, purpose-built ships.

With Philippe Videau, one of Ponant’s founders, serving as its president, the new cruise line acquired the former Silver Explorer from Silversea Cruises back in early 2022.

In addition to buying the vessel, the company also plans to build a series of new expedition ships in the future.