Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Exploris One Taking Shape from Silver Explorer

Exploris One in Drydock

The Exploris One is taking shape in a shipyard in Chile ahead of the company’s first cruise to Antarctica later this month, as the former Silver Explorer is being converted.

The ship is seeing limited changes to the engine room and bridge, focusing on expedition capabilities. A new satellite antenna was installed for navigation purposes,

Of note, the 140-guest vessel is getting a unique white and light red color scheme, distinguishing it from the typical blue colors in the expedition market. Onboard carpets underwent color changes to align with the new identity.

The ship’s theater is being reconfigured to focus solely on lectures, eliminating traditional shows.

The Exploris One now primarily caters to French-speaking expeditions, with bilingual French/English signage onboard. Available for international charter, the ship adjusted all display information to accommodate bilingual needs.

The Exploris One will welcome its first guests on December 23rd for an 18-night cruise around the Antarctica Circle. Other plans include changing the ship’s flag in early 2024 to join the French International Register (RIF).

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.