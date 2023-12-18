Exploris One Taking Shape from Silver Explorer

The Exploris One is taking shape in a shipyard in Chile ahead of the company’s first cruise to Antarctica later this month, as the former Silver Explorer is being converted.

The ship is seeing limited changes to the engine room and bridge, focusing on expedition capabilities. A new satellite antenna was installed for navigation purposes,

Of note, the 140-guest vessel is getting a unique white and light red color scheme, distinguishing it from the typical blue colors in the expedition market. Onboard carpets underwent color changes to align with the new identity.

The ship’s theater is being reconfigured to focus solely on lectures, eliminating traditional shows.

The Exploris One now primarily caters to French-speaking expeditions, with bilingual French/English signage onboard. Available for international charter, the ship adjusted all display information to accommodate bilingual needs.

The Exploris One will welcome its first guests on December 23rd for an 18-night cruise around the Antarctica Circle. Other plans include changing the ship’s flag in early 2024 to join the French International Register (RIF).