Disney Treasure Sets Sail to North America

The new Disney Treasure has recently departed from Europe and is on its way to North America, following its delivery to Disney Cruise Line in late October,

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the LNG-powered vessel sailed from Eemshaven in the Netherlands on Oct. 29, 2024.

With no guests onboard, the Disney Treasure is scheduled to make a technical visit to Funchal in Portugal’s Madeira Island on Nov. 3, 2024.

The 2,500-guest ship is then set to cross the Atlantic Ocean before arriving in Port Canaveral in mid-November.

Following a series of pre-inaugural festivities, the Disney Treasure is scheduled to embark on its maiden cruise on Dec. 21, 2024.

Sailing from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis, the ship is set to offer seven-night cruises to the Caribbean during its inaugural season.

For its maiden cruise, the ship sails a week-long itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean that features visits to Tortola and St. Thomas, as well as Disney’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

With cruises also sailing to the Western Caribbean, the ship’s inaugural deployment features visits to other destinations in the region, including Falmouth in Jamaica, Cozumel in Mexico and George Town in the Cayman Islands.

After floating out earlier this year, the Disney Treasure left the Meyer Werft shipyard on its way to open waters in late September.

The vessel then underwent a series of tests and sea trials in the North Sea before undergoing final preparations at the port of Eemshaven.

As a sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, the Treasure is the second in a series of three ships that will also include the Disney Destiny, which is scheduled for delivery in late 2025.

Meyer Werft is also set to deliver a vessel with a similar design for Japan-based Oriental Land Company in 2028.

The German shipyard is also scheduled to build a new class for Disney Cruise Line, with four ships scheduled for deliveries between 2027 and 2031