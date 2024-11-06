Cruise Season to Bring 152 Calls, One Million Passengers to Santos, Brazil

The Port of Santos, in Brazil, is expecting 152 calls from 14 ships during the 2024-25 season, which is scheduled to start on Nov. 8, 2024.

According to a press release from the Santos Port Authority (SPA), the vessels are projected to bring over one million passengers to the port.

This milestone will be achieved for the second consecutive cruise season, the port authority added.

“The cruise sector boosts tourism and benefits the commerce, hospitality, and services sectors in Santos,” said SPA’s President Anderson Pomini.

Running through April 2025, Santos is set to serve as a homeport for six ships, including four from MSC Cruises and two from Costa Cruises.

Seven vessels are scheduled to visit the port on transit calls, mostly sailing on longer international itineraries with foreign passengers.

The MSC Seaview will be the most frequent visitor with 40 scheduled calls, SPA said, while the MSC Grandiosa returns to the port as the largest passenger ship to ever sail in Brazilian waters.

Two additional ships from MSC Cruises, the MSC Splendida and the MSC Armonia, are also set to homeport in Santos during the 2024-25 season.

The Costa Diadema and the Costa Pacifica are scheduled to sail from the port as well, while the MSC Orchestra is expected to homeport twice.

Transit calls are highlighted by a visit from the Majestic Princess, which marks the return of Princess Cruises to Santos following an eight-year gap.

The port is also set to see a call from Villa Vie Residence’s Odyssey as part of the ship’s three-and-a-half-year world cruise.

Other brands visiting Santos in 2024-25 include Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Crystal and Nicko Cruises.

According to APS, another highlight of the upcoming cruise season will be the New Year’s celebration onboard the Costa Pacifica. The Costa vessel is set to anchor in front of the city’s waterfront for a fireworks display.