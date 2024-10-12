Villa Vie Updates World Cruise Itinerary

After launching service with the Odyssey earlier this month, Villa Vie Residences updated the itinerary of the first part of its three-year world cruise.

While original plans for October included destinations in North America and the Caribbean, the ship is now scheduled to cruise first in Europe before going further.

As part of the new itinerary, the 1993-built vessel is set to visit destinations in France, Portugal, Spain, Gibraltar and Morocco before heading to the Canary Islands and Africa.

Of note, the Odyssey is scheduled to sail up the Guadalquivir River for a two-day visit to the Spanish town of Seville.

Other ports of call on the new itinerary include Brest, Bilbao, Lisbon, Portimão, Tangier, Casablanca and Ceuta.

The 924-guest ship is also set to sail to Funchal in Portugal’s Madeira Island and Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago.

Before crossing the Atlantic, the Odyssey will sail to Africa as well, visiting Dakar in Senegal and two ports in Cape Verde: Porto Grande and Praia.

After eight days at sea, the ship is set to pick up its original itinerary in Bridgetown, Barbados, in mid-November.

Before crossing the Panama Canal in December, the 25,000-ton vessel visits ports of call in the Caribbean, such as St. Maarten, Fort-de-France and St. John’s.

Villa Vie’s itinerary sails to South America in early 2025, with planned visits to the Amazon and scenic cruising in Antarctica.

In April, the ship is scheduled to debut in North America and the U.S. West Coast before heading to Alaska and Canada for the summer.

The Odyssey’s original itinerary for October included destinations in the Bahamas, Jamaica and Mexico.

After visits to Miami and Key West in late September, the ship was also scheduled to sail to Belize, Honduras, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Aruba.

Several ports of call that were scheduled for early November were cancelled as well, including Curaçao, Bonaire, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Trinidad & Tobago.