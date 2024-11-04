Cruise Orderbook: 67 New Ships and 170,000 Berths by 2036

The latest edition of the global cruise ship orderbook by Cruise Industry News shows that 67 ships are scheduled to enter service by 2036.

With the recent addition of two newbuilds for Viking, the new vessels are now scheduled to add over 170,000 berths to the global cruise market.

[Note: Download a print-ready PDF of the orderbook here.]

CIN data shows that the ships on order have an average capacity for 2,548 passengers and are being built at an average cost of nearly $845 million for a total value of roughly $57 billion.

After announcing a deal to build two additional 998-guest vessels at the Fincantieri shipyard, Viking now has orders through 2030 plus options for four more ships in 2031 and 2032.

Among major cruise corporations, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is leading the way in number of newbuilds with 13 vessels on order for its three brands by 2036.

The lineup is highlighted by a series of four 225,000-ton vessels for the Norwegian Cruise Line brand, which are scheduled for deliveries starting in 2030 as part of a new ship class.

After welcoming three new ships to its fleet this year, the Royal Caribbean Group will take delivery of seven new vessels by 2028.

MSC Cruises is also growing its fleet significantly, with seven ships entering service for its two brands through 2028.

Carnival Corporation is building six new ships by 2033, including one for the Princess Cruises brand and five for the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

Overall numbers point to 2025 and 2026 as big years for the cruise building business, with 15 vessels entering service each year.

Twelve cruise ships are already on order for 2027, while another seven are set to enter service in 2028, six in 2029 and five in 2030.