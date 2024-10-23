Viking Orders Two More Cruise Ships, Adds More Options

Fincantieri announced that it has signed contracts with Viking for the construction of two new cruise ships, based on the the previous vessels for Viking, which Fincantieri has already built.

Both ships will be delivered in 2030. The ships will be 54,300 tons with capacity for 998 guests.

In addition, Fincantieri and Viking have also reached an agreement for four additional ships in option with deliveries scheduled for 2031 and 2032.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented: “This new order represents another step forward in our collaboration with Viking, further consolidating Fincantieri as a global leader in naval engineering innovation. This agreement not only strengthens our order book, but it ensures further depth of work in our shipyards over the long term, positioning us at the forefront of driving the industry towards energy transition. Our ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies is a testament to our commitment to building ships for tomorrow, aligned with the climate challenges and opportunities in the cruise industry, as outlined in our Industrial Plan.”

The agreement reflects the strong and long-lasting relationship between Fincantieri and Viking – dating back to 2012 – and whose collaboration encompasses, as of today, a total of 22 ships, including the two purpose-built expedition units of the Norwegian subsidiary Vard.