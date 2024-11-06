Celebrity Ascent Completes First Season in Europe

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Ascent has recently completed its first-ever seasonal deployment in the Mediterranean.

After spending its inaugural season in the Caribbean, the 2023-built vessel debuted in Europe in early May 2024.

During the past five months, the Ascent offered a series of itineraries that covered destinations in both the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, including Spain, France, Italy, Turkey and Greece.

The seven- to 12-night cruises featured visits to various ports of call, such as Palma de Mallorca, Cannes, La Spezia, Kusadasi and Mykonos.

Upon completing a final cruise in the region, the vessel kicked off a repositioning cruise to Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 26, 2024.

Sailing from Barcelona, the 13-night trans-Atlantic crossing features visits to destinations in Spain, the UK, Portugal and Bermuda.

Before arriving in Port Everglades, the Celebrity Ascent is set to visit Alicante, Gibraltar, Ponta Delgada and King’s Wharf.

During the 2024-25 cruise winter season, the ship is scheduled to offer a series of seven- to nine-night cruises from Celebrity’s homeport in Florida.

Sailing to the Western and Eastern Caribbean, the itineraries feature visits to several destinations in both regions, such as Nassau, St. Thomas, Philipsburg and George Town.

In early May, the Celebrity Ascent will return to Europe for a second summer program sailing to both the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

The deployment runs through late October, when the ship is set to offer a new trans-Atlantic crossing to Port Everglades.

As the fourth ship in Celebrity Cruises’ Edge Class, the Celebrity Ascent was built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

The 3,260-guest ship entered service in late November 2023, kicking off a series of three- to seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Following the Ascent, a fifth ship in the Edge series, the Celebrity Xcel, is set to enter service for Celebrity Cruises in 2025