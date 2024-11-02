Carnival Legend Starts Repositioning Cruise to Tampa

After completing its summer schedule in Europe, the Carnival Legend recently kicked off a repositioning cruise to North America.

Sailing from the Mediterranean to Tampa, the trans-Atlantic crossing started in Civitavecchia, the port for Italy’s capital city Rome, on Oct. 26, 2024.

The 15-night cruise is now scheduled to make visits to destinations in Spain, Portugal and the Bahamas before arriving in Florida on Nov. 10, 2024.

Ports of call include Cartagena and Funchal, as well as Nassau and Ponta Delgada,a town located in the Azores archipelago.

Once in Tampa, the Carnival Legend kicks off a winter deployment that features a series of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Panama Canal.

For the first sailing of the season, the ship offers a seven-night cruise to Mexico, Honduras and Belize that features visits to Costa Maya, Cozumel, Mahogany Bay and Belize City.

During its homeporting season in Tampa, the 2,100-guest ship is also scheduled to visit Montego Bay in Jamaica and George Town in the Cayman Islands.

Longer cruises to Central America feature visits to Puerto Limón in Costa Rica, as well as Colón in Panama.

In late April 2025, the Carnival Legend offers a repositioning cruise to California ahead of a summer program in Alaska and the West Coast.

Sailing from Tampa to San Francisco, the 14-night itinerary is scheduled to visit ports in Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico.

Between May and September 2025, the ship offers four- to ten-night cruises to Alaska, Canada and Baja Mexico.

One of the four ships of Carnival Cruise Line’s Spirit Class, the Carnival Miracle originally entered service in 2002.

Before kicking off its summer program in Europe this year, the ship underwent a scheduled drydock at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France.

In addition to technical maintenance and class work, the Legend received updates to its public areas and staterooms, such as the addition of a new Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge.