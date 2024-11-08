Caribbean Princess Completes Drydock in Italy

The Caribbean Princess is set to resume service following a routine drydock at Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard in Italy.

After arriving at the facility in late October, the 2004-built vessel underwent routine maintenance as well as technical upgrades and class inspections.

The shipyard stay also included overall upkeep for hotel areas, with work such as the replacement of carpets and upholstery.

Repositioning to the Caribbean for the winter, the Caribbean Princess is now scheduled to kick off a trans-Atlantic cruise to Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 10, 2024.

The 16-night voyage features visits to destinations in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic before arriving at Princess’ Cruise Terminal in Port Everglades.

Among the planned ports of call is Cagliari, on Italy’s Sardinia Island, and Casablanca, on Morocco’s Atlantic Coast.

The Caribbean Princess is also scheduled to visit Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands and Funchal in Portugal’s Madeira Island.

Starting in late November, the ship offers a series of four- to 14-night cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

Marking Princess’ debut in this Central Florida’s homeport, the seasonal deployment extends through April 16, 2025.

For its first sailing from Port Canaveral, the Caribbean Princess is scheduled to offer a four-night Thanksgiving holiday cruise.

Departing on Nov. 27, the itinerary features a visit to Grand Turk as well as two full days cruising in the Caribbean.

The deployment also includes five eight-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean that feature visits to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk.

Still in the Eastern Caribbean, the ship offers six-day itineraries to Nassau, Grand Turk, and either Amber Cove or San Juan.

For the Western Caribbean, the program includes eight-night cruises to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatán.

Guests can combine any of the eight-night cruises with a six-night cruise for a 14-day vacation that sails to further destinations in the region.