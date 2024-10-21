Windstar’s Prelog Receives Tourism Award

Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog has recently received the Styrian Tourism Panther Award for International Achievement, the company announced in a press release.

The Austrian award, which is the Styrian region’s highest tourism honor, is in its sixth year and is bestowed by the Bad Gleichenberg Tourism School, Windstar explained.

The recognition honors designers, visionaries, and pioneers of tourism for their success in the hospitality industry, the company added.

The Panther Awards were chosen by a jury of tourism professionals including educators, hoteliers/restaurateurs and former award winners.

“We selected Christopher Prelog as our top winner in the international category due to his impressive career,” said Dr. Gerhard Kienzl, managing director of the Styrian Hotel Management School Association.

“Chris is a wonderful role model for our young tourism professionals, and we are proud of his achievements throughout the hospitality industry and the impacts he has made both at home – and especially abroad – with Windstar’s highly regarded global presence.”

Prelog grew up in Austria in the city of Graz and was encouraged by his parents to attend the Bad Gleichenberg Tourism School.

Prelog attended the school’s intensive five-year program which focused not only on service and cooking but also on finances, marketing and the larger hospitality business.

Prelog then worked in several hotels in Austria before pivoting to the cruise industry; his first job was head waiter onboard the Seabourn Legend – now Windstar’s own Star Legend.

He nearly quit following a difficult beginning including seasickness, but adapted to and embraced the industry, rising through the ranks thanks to his ability to drive efficiencies while staying focused on what makes a successful crew and cruise.

Prelog joined Windstar in 2016 as vice president of fleet operations and was promoted to president in 2020.

His tenure included the relaunch of the fleet’s operations in 2021, as well as the debut of three completely reimagined ships by 2022, along with moving the line’s headquarters from Seattle to Miami.

Recently, Prelog also led Windstar in acquiring two new ships for its fleet, the Star Seeker and the Star Explorer.

“I am so thrilled and honored to receive an award from my alma mater amongst so many successful graduates and Styrian tourism greats. It means so much to me to return and celebrate the many successes of Styrian hospitality and to hopefully inspire other students and recent graduates that there are countless opportunities available to them in our wonderfully dynamic industry,” said Prelog.

Photo: Left to Right: Philip Borckenstein-Quirini; A representative from Eruption wine; Governor of Styria Christopher Drexler; Christopher Prelog; Florian Prelog (Christopher’s brother); and Hotel School Director Peter Kospach