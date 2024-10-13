Victory Cruise Line Reveals Dining Venus Onboard

Victory Cruise Lines will offer three distinct dining venues onboard the Victory I and the Victory II, the company announced in a press release.

Kicking off their inaugural seasons in April 2025, the relaunched ships will also feature a new dining option, Tuscan Stone Grill.

The new venue is the vision of Victory COO David William Kelly and Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management’s Dietmar Wertanzl.

According to Victory, the venue was designed to offer an upscale interactive dining experience utilizing hot stones for guests to cook at their tables.

“When Claudette and I walked the Victory I and the Victory II for the first time again earlier this year, we immediately saw the potential for an elevated dinner service experience in The Grill,” shared Victory Cruise Lines chairman and founder, John Waggoner, who acquired the two ships in May 2024.

“We are so proud of the Tuscan Stone Grill concept developed by COO David William Kelly and look forward to sharing it with our guests, along with the Tavern and Coastal Dining Room, that will each create lasting culinary memories for our guests,” he added.

Victory said that its chefs will bring exclusive dishes to the table with menus of local specialties and fresh fish when available. The company will also offer a wine selection that reflects the routes of the ships.

The Coastal Dining Room serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily from the chef’s menu of regionally inspired dishes, Victory explained, while The Grill also serves a buffet breakfast and lunch. The latter offers seated dinner as well, as it transforms into The Tuscan Stone Grill.

Both ships will also offer The Tavern, an English-style tavern with live music in the early evenings.

For the health-conscious or guests with specific diets, guests will find a variety of healthy dining alternatives that meet their dining needs and are still loaded with flavor.