Utopia of the Seas to Sail to Labadee Due to Inclement Weather

Royal Caribbean International is changing the itinerary of the upcoming departure onboard the Utopia of the Seas due to inclement weather in the Bahamas.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the cruise, which is scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral on Oct. 28, 2024, will now head to Labadee.

“Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, we’ve been monitoring some adverse weather along our intended path,” Royal Caribbean said.

“In order to steer clear of any inclement weather conditions, we’ll need to cancel our visits to Nassau, Bahamas, and Perfect Day at CocoCay,” the company continued.

The Utopia of the Seas is now scheduled to make a visit to Labadee, Royal Caribbean’s private destination in Haiti, on Oct. 30, 2024.

Before returning to Port Canaveral on Nov. 1, 2024, the cruise will also include two days cruising in the Caribbean Sea.

“We’re terribly sorry for the last-minute change caused by weather – the safety and well-being of our guests and crew are always our top priority,” Royal Caribbean said.

“Please know, being onboard is one of the safest places because our ship can quickly move out of the way of any inclement weather,” the company added.

After closing due to safety concerns in Haiti, Labadee recently reopened with a call from the Adventure of the Seas.

On October 8, 2024, the vessel marked the return of cruise ships to the destination after a seven-month gap.

Sailing from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis, the Utopia of the Seas offers short cruises to the Bahamas.

The three- and four-night cruises include visits to Nassau, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s private destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France, the vessel is part of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class and entered service in July 2024.