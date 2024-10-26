TUI’s Next Ship to Carry Name Mein Schiff Flow

The second ship in TUI Cruises’ InTUItion class will carry the name Mein Schiff Flow, the company announced in a press release.

A sister to the Mein Schiff Relax, the new 4,000-guest ship is being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, with delivery scheduled for 2026.

According to TUI, the Mein Schiff Flow will invite passengers to “leave the hustle and bustle and obligations of everyday life far behind and rediscover your inner lightness and carefreeness.”

“We are delighted that we can meet the increasing demand for cruises with the Mein Schiff Flow. Our ninth newbuild is based on the Mein Schiff Relax, which also belongs to the InTUItion class,” explained Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

“The eponymous ‘Flow’ is reflected in the entire design of the ship, as well as in the special atmosphere onboard, making it easy to let go, relax and slow down.”

A light and airy design is evident in the public areas, suites, and cabins, TUI Cruises said, with features that ensure the highest levels of enjoyment, freedom and relaxation.

With the Mein Schiff Flow, TUI Cruises is welcoming its third new ship within three years, which, according to Meier, will represent a 60 percent increase in overall fleet capacity.

“This constant and sustainable expansion is part of our long-term strategy, in particular to serve the growing demand for experience-oriented cruises. The expansion of the fleet not only creates more capacity but also enables us to reach different target groups and open up new markets.”

The Hamburg-based company is also focusing on environmental and climate protection with its new ship class.

The Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff Flow will run on LNG and will also be equipped with improved catalytic converters and a shore power connection.

In the future, the ships can also be operated with low-emission bio- and e-LNG – a further step on the way to climate-neutral cruising.

The Mein Schiff Flow is currently being built at the Italian Fincantieri shipyard. It is scheduled to enter service in 2026.

The first new build in the InTUItion ship class, the Mein Schiff Relax, will be completed in early 2025 and christened in Málaga on April 9, 2025.