Saga Updates Progress on Spirit of Adventure’s Drydock

Saga Cruises has issued an update on the drydock of the Spirit of Adventure through its social media profiles.

According to the UK-based company, the ship arrived at a shipyard in Falmouth, England, on October 21, 2024.

In charge of the drydocking maneuver, Captain Luko Vojvoda said that the operation was planned in advance with the shipyard.

“We did an extensive plan, looking at weather conditions, the size of the dock, and what we have available to support us,” he explained, mentioning tugs and pilots.

“We discussed with the yard, so we had a full plan on how to come to the dock,” he continued, adding that all went as expected.

The 55,900-ton vessel is now undergoing a series of maintenance and technical work that includes a full hull repaint and mechanical upgrades.

The Spirit of Adventure is also set to receive a complete Wi-Fi upgrade, which will provide guests with faster and more reliable connectivity.

According to Saga, the 2020-built ship received fresh lighting and new carpets over the weekend, as well as updated signage and upkeep to its public areas.

Before resuming service on November 7, 2024, the Spirit of Adventure will also see its cabins, dining venues, and entertainment spaces undergoing updates.

After returning to Portsmouth, the 999-guest ship is scheduled to welcome guests back for a 14-night cruise to the Canaries and Portugal.

Sailing roundtrip from the English port, the Spirit of Adventure is set to make visits to La Coruña, Santa Cruz de La Palma, Arrecife de Lanzarote, Puerto del Rosario, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Funchal.

The ship offers two additional voyages in 2024, including a 30-day cruise to the Caribbean in early December.

Celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve at sea, the month-long itinerary features visits to destinations in Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, Martinique, Dominica and Barbados.