Saga’s Spirit of Adventure Set For First Drydock in Falmouth

Spirit of Adventure

Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Adventure is heading to the Falmouth shipyard on Monday, October 21, marking its first visit to the facility, according to a company statement.

The ship will undergo an extensive two-week renovation, with a team of 500 specialists working around the clock to complete the transformation.

The project will focus on enhancing both the interior and exterior of the ship, ensuring the Spirit of Adventure is prepared for future voyages with updated amenities and essential maintenance. 

Highlights include:

  • Interior Refresh: A seasonal update to revitalize guest cabins, dining venues and entertainment spaces.
  • Full Hull Repaint: The ship’s exterior will receive a fresh coat of paint, enhancing its appearance and durability.
  • Mechanical Upgrades: Critical maintenance, including bow thruster adjustments, anchor cleaning and propeller servicing, will be completed to improve operational efficiency.
  • Technology Upgrade: A complete Wi-Fi upgrade will provide guests with faster, more reliable connectivity.

 

