Saga’s Spirit of Adventure Set For First Drydock in Falmouth

Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Adventure is heading to the Falmouth shipyard on Monday, October 21, marking its first visit to the facility, according to a company statement.

The ship will undergo an extensive two-week renovation, with a team of 500 specialists working around the clock to complete the transformation.

The project will focus on enhancing both the interior and exterior of the ship, ensuring the Spirit of Adventure is prepared for future voyages with updated amenities and essential maintenance.

Highlights include: