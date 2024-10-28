Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Returning to the U.S. After Drydock

After completing a drydock in Europe earlier this month, the Oasis of the Seas is currently returning to the United States.

The Royal Caribbean International ship is offering a repositioning cruise that started in Barcelona, Spain, on October 24, 2024.

Following visits to destinations in Spain and the Bahamas, the 14-night trans-Atlantic crossing is scheduled to end in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 7, 2024.

The Oasis of the Seas is then set to offer a series of six- to eight-night cruises departing from Port Everglades.

Sailing to the Western, Eastern, and Southern Caribbean, the itineraries feature visits to various destinations, including Labadee in Haiti, Falmouth in Jamaica, Philipsburg in St. Maarten and Oranjestad in Aruba.

All cruises also include a stop at Royal Caribbean International’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The ship is also scheduled to sail to the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, St. Kitts, Curaçao and Mexico with visits to St. Thomas, Puerto Plata, Cabo Rojo, Basseterre, Willemstad, Cozumel and Costa Maya.

According to published deployment, the year-round schedule is set to continue through at least April 2026.

As part of its recent drydock, the Oasis of the Seas spent nearly 20 days at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain.

The 2009-built vessel underwent routine maintenance, in addition to class inspections and technical overhauls during the period.

Part of the ship’s public areas and staterooms were also refreshed with new carpeting, upholstery and updated features.

Previously, in 2019, the Oasis of the Seas went through a major revitalization as part of Royal Caribbean’s Amplification refit program.

The $165 million refurbishment included the creation of new features, such as the Ultimate Abyss dry slide, as well as the addition of several new cabins and suites.