Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas in Drydock

Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis of the Seas is currently undergoing a drydock at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz.

After finishing a summer program in the Western Mediterranean, the 2009-built ship arrived at the Spanish facility on Oct. 1, 2024.

Completing 15 years of service this month, the vessel is undergoing routine maintenance, in addition to class inspections and technical overhauls.

The Oasis of the Seas is also expected to go through updates to its public areas and facilities.

Following the work, the ship is scheduled to welcome guests back on Oct. 24, 2024, for a 14-night repositioning voyage to Florida.

The trans-Atlantic crossing sails from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale and features visits to destinations in Spain and the Bahamas.

During the 2024-25 winter cruise season, the Oasis of the Seas is scheduled to offer a series of three- to eight-night cruises departing from Port Everglades.

The itineraries feature visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as other ports of call in the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

As the first ship in the company’s Oasis class, the Oasis of the Seas entered service for Royal Caribbean International in October 2009 as the world’s largest cruise ship.

Ten years later, in 2019, it underwent a major refurbishment as part of the Royal Amplification refit program.

Described by Royal Caribbean as a $165-million transformation, the project included the creation of new features, such as the Ultimate Abyss dry slide, The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides and a dedicated karaoke venue, Spotlight.

Other public spaces were also upgraded, including the pool deck, which was reimagined under a Caribbean theme.

The Oasis of the Seas also saw the addition of new staterooms, including a set of panoramic-view suites in an expanded deck area over the bridge.