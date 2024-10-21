Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas Sets Sail to Asia

Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas is currently on its way to Singapore for its maiden season in Southeast Asia.

After completing a summer deployment in Northern Europe, the 2015-built ship kicked off a repositioning voyage earlier this month.

With the first part of the sailing canceled due to safety concerns in the Red Sea area, the Anthem of the Seas is set to sail around Africa with no guests onboard.

After a technical call in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, the vessel is scheduled to arrive in Dubai before Nov. 7, 2024.

On that day, the Anthem starts a 14-night cruise to Singapore that also includes visits to India, Malaysia and Thailand.

Once in Singapore, the Quantum-class ship kicks off a series of three- to five-night cruises to Southeast Asia.

Sailing roundtrip from the Marina Bay Cruise Terminal, the itineraries feature visits to destinations in Malaysia and Thailand, including Penang and Phuket.

The seasonal deployment also includes a few longer cruises that cover more destinations in the region, such as a ten-night cruise to Vietnam and Thailand in January 2025.

In addition to an overnight call to Laem Chabang, the itinerary features visits to Da Nang, Bangkok, Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City.

In February 2025, the ship is scheduled to offer an eight-night cruise to Indonesia that sails to Celukan Bawang, Bali and Lombok.

After completing its schedule in the region, the Anthem of the Seas embarks on a repositioning voyage to Alaska in mid-April 2025.

The first part of the trans-Pacific journey includes a 12-night cruise to Japan that features destinations in Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

The ship then embarks on a 15-night cruise to Japan and the U.S. before arriving in Seattle in early May 2025 for a summer program in Alaska and Canada.