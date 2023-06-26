Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas to Sail from Singapore

Starting in November 2024, travelers in Singapore can visit new destinations in Southeast Asia onboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas.

A new itinerary from Singapore is an eight-night Bali getaway, taking guests to Celukan Bawang and Benoa in Bali and Lombok, where they can explore the beaches, visit the temples and admire the waterfalls.

In addition to the regular three-to-five-night sailings that will visit Penang in Malaysia and Phuket in Thailand, the Anthem of the Seas will also embark on a 10-night Vietnam and Thailand voyage, visiting destinations in Vietnam including Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My) and Chan May in Vietnam. The itinerary also includes an overnight visit to Bangkok (Laemchabang) Thailand, where travelers can visit local landmarks including The Grand Palace and the famous Wat Phra Kaew.

Aside from exploring the wonders of Southeast Asia, guests onboard the ship can enjoy a variety of entertainment and dining offerings including restaurants such as Johnny Rockets and Mediterranean-inspired flavors at the Solarium Bistro.

The Anthem of the Seas will offer sailings from Singapore from November 2024 through March 2025.