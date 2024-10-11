Royal Caribbean Ships Facing Delayed Returns to Tampa Due to Milton

Royal Caribbean International confirmed delays for its three Tampa-based vessels due to Hurricane Milton’s impact.

According to the company, the Serenade of the Seas, the Grandeur of the Seas, and the Enchantment of the Seas are now scheduled to return to Tampa on Sunday, Oct. 13, and Monday, Oct. 14.

Initially set to return to Tampa on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Grandeur will now arrive on Sunday, Oct. 13

As a result, Royal Caribbean shifted the embarkation day of the ship’s upcoming cruise, which was initially scheduled to sail to two destinations in Mexico.

“Unfortunately, this means that our itinerary has been revised, and we’ll have to skip our visit to Costa Maya,” the company explained, noting that the vessel is still set to visit Cozumel.

“This situation is still evolving, and we’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” Royal Caribbean told guests.

The Serenade of the Seas will return to Tampa two days later than initially expected, docking on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Previously scheduled to depart on Friday, Oct. 11, for a nine-night cruise, the ship is now set to offer a revised seven-night voyage.

Instead of visiting destinations in the Southern Caribbean and Central America, the cruise will now sail to the Western Caribbean, stopping in Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán and George Town.

“While these circumstances are beyond our control, we understand that this change impacts your vacation, and we’re truly sorry. Our team will contact guests directly regarding compensation details,” the company said in its statement.

Passengers of the Enchantment of the Seas were also informed of changes to the ship’s upcoming cruise, which was scheduled to depart from Tampa on Oct. 12.

“Due to Hurricane Milton and the impact to Port Tampa Bay, our previous sailing will be delayed in returning. Our sailing will now take place on Monday, October 14,” Royal Caribbean said.

The vessel is now scheduled to sail on a five-night cruise to Mexico that will feature visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, as well as two days at sea.

Royal Caribbean previously confirmed changes to the schedule of other vessels sailing from other ports in Florida, as well as from Galveston.