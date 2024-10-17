Oceanwide Expeditions to Offer Free Internet Access for Guests

Oceanwide Expeditions announced that its guests will take advantage of free internet access onboard its ships starting later this month.

According to a press release, the service will be provided beginning with the upcoming expedition season Antarctica, which is set to start on Oct. 18, 2024.

Upon boarding Oceanwide’s expedition cruises, guests will receive an internet voucher, giving them access to a daily limit of 1.5 GB of free internet data.

These guest vouchers will be valid for the duration of the trip, with the allowance of 1.5 GB resetting daily, Oceanwide explained.

For guests requiring additional internet availability, internet vouchers will be available to purchase onboard.

“We’re delighted to share this evolution of our onboard experience with our guests,” said Corné Brouwers, chief information officer, Oceanwide Expeditions.

“Staying connected with friends, family, and events back home is so important, and after thoroughly testing internet availability in both polar regions we decided now is the best time to provide this service for free to our guests. With this implementation, we aim to make our trips even more accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” he added.

The free internet offer will apply to all Oceanwide’s expeditions on the Hondius, the Plancius and the Ortelius in both the Arctic and Antarctica.

According to the company, the new service is aimed at expanding onboard connectivity options and upgrading the overall guest experience.

Set to open Oceanwide’s 2024-25 season in Antarctica, the Plancius is currently on its way to South America.

After departing from the Netherlands in late September, the 116-guest ship is kick off the deployment with a 21-night expedition to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.