Oceanwide Ships Set Sail to Antarctica

Two ships from the fleet of Oceanwide Expeditions have recently started their repositioning cruises to South America ahead of the 2024-25 cruise season in Antarctica.

According to updates shared by the company, the Plancius and the Hondius departed from the Netherlands in late September.

Set to open the company’s deployment in Antarctica, the Plancius was the first to start a repositioning voyage from Vlissingen.

Now sailing to Montevideo with no guests onboard, the 116-guest vessel will embark on its first expedition in the region on Oct. 18 2024.

Sailing from Puerto Madryn to Ushuaia, the open-jaw itinerary features visits to destinations in the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands.

After returning from the 21-day cruise, the Plancius kicks off a series of ten- to 20-day expeditions to Antarctica, sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia. The ship’s deployment in the region extends up to early April.

Upon completing a summer cruise program in the Arctic, the Hondius sailed from Vlissingen and set course for Montevideo on Sep. 30, 2024.

As the largest ship in Oceanwide’s fleet, the 174-guest ship is scheduled to kick off its 2024-25 winter season in Antarctica on Nov. 1, 2024.

On that day, the Hondius sets sail from Antarctica for the first of a series of expedition cruises to the region that also include South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

Sailing for 13 days, the first cruise is part of the company’s basecamp program, which offers included shore activities such as hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking, mountaineering and camping out.

While the expedition’s actual itinerary may vary depending on ice, weather and wildlife conditions, the cruise’s planned itinerary includes visits to Paradise Harbour, Neko, the Lemaire Channel and more.

Before returning to the Arctic in May, the Hondius offers additional expeditions in Antarctica through late March 2025.

Completing Oceanwide’s fleet in Antarctica, the Ortelius is scheduled to offer expeditions in the region starting on Nov. 10, 2024.