Norwegian Spirit Wraps Up Charter Contract in Asia

The Norwegian Spirit recently wrapped up a charter contract that saw it sailing from Taiwan over the summer.

As part of a long-term partnership with Taiwan-based tour operator Lion Travel, the ship offered over 25 cruises in East Asia between June 4, 2024, and September 22, 2024.

The operation included a series of two- to five-night itineraries to Japan and South Korea, departing from Keelung and Kaohsiung.

The cruises featured visits to several ports in the region, including Penghu, Jeju, Busan, Ishigaki, Naha, Nagasaki and Okinawa. Passenger sourcing was said to be local.

Upon completing the deployment, the Norwegian Spirit kicked off its 2024-25 winter season with a nine-night cruise to Yokohama, Japan.

The 2,000-guest ship is set to visit Hualien, Ishigaki, Naha, Kochi, Himeji, Kobe and Shimizu before arriving at its final destination on Sep. 30, 2024.

Now serving international markets, the vessel is scheduled to offer nine- to 14-night cruises in the Far East and Southeast Asia during the upcoming winter.

The program mostly includes open-jaw cruises running to the end of 2024, with itineraries sailing from Tokyo, Yokohama, Incheon and Manila to destinations in Japan, South Korea and the Philippines

Some of the cruises also feature visits to additional destinations in the region, such as Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Ports of call include Cheju, Hiroshima, Sasebo, Aburatsu, Naha, Hakodate, Amami, Boracay, Busuanga Island and Puerto Princesa.

Starting in January, the ship’s schedule adds ports of call in Southeast Asia, including Bangkok in Thailand, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei and Singapore.

Part of a year-round operation in Asia, the Norwegian Spirit is scheduled to continue sailing in the Far East for Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2025 summer. While initially announced as a long-term deal, the partnership with Lion Travel does not appear to be continuing in 2025.

After a winter program in Australia and the South Pacific, the ship returns to North America in July 2026 for cruises that combine destinations in Alaska, Hawaii and Canada