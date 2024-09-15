Norwegian Spirit’s 2026 Summer Includes Mix of Pacific Ports

The Norwegian Spirit is set to split its time between three regions of the Pacific Ocean during Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2026 summer season.

As part of what the company calls a guest-centric approach to itinerary planning, the ship will operate sail to the South Pacific, Alaska and Hawaii.

After completing a winter program in Australia and New Zealand, the 1999-built vessel kicks off its summer schedule on April 22, 2026.

The deployment mostly includes open-jaw cruises to the South Pacific, sailing from Sydney, Papeete and Honolulu, as well as a new embarkation port for Norwegian, Lautoka.

According to the company, the 11- and 13-day itineraries will be offered through July 3, 2026, and include visits to destinations in New Caledonia, Fiji, the Samoa Islands, French Polynesia and Hawaii.

Before offering additional itineraries to the South Pacific later in the year, the Norwegian Spirit also offers cruises to Alaska and Hawaii between July and September 2026.

The open-jaw sailings offer embarkation in Honolulu or Vancouver and combine destinations in both regions.

Named “Fire and Ice” voyages, the 16-night itineraries are set to visit Kahului (Maui), Hilo and Nawiliwili (Kauai) and Kailua Kona, as well as Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Sitka and Juneau.

The itineraries are part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s recently announced itineraries for the summer of 2026.

In addition to the Norwegian Spirit, four other ships, the Norwegian Encore, the Norwegian Bliss, the Norwegian Joy and the Norwegian Jade, are also scheduled to sail in Alaska.

The company is also planning a strong program in Europe, with eight ships sailing to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Other highlights of the schedule include Norwegian’s return to Philadelphia after 15 years, featuring the Norwegian Jewel offering cruises to Bermuda from the homeport.