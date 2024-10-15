Norwegian Prima Returns to the Mediterranean for Fall Season

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Prima recently returned to the Mediterranean for a fall season in Southern Europe.

After completing a summer deployment in Northern Europe, the 2022-built ship is set to operate a short cruise program in the region before repositioning to New York City.

The season includes ten- and 12-night itineraries that sail to both the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

Sailing from Southampton and Civitavecchia, the cruises visit destinations in Portugal, Spain, France and Italy, as well as Greece and Malta.

Among the ports of call set to be visited by the Norwegian Prima during the season are Catania, a getaway to Taormina in Sicily, and Katakolon, a Greek island known for its proximity to the site of the original Olympic Games.

Other destinations being visited by the 142,500-ton vessel include Santorini, Mykonos, Valletta, Messina and Naples.

On Nov. 7, 2024, the Norwegian Prima starts a 16-night repositioning voyage to North America ahead of its upcoming winter season in the Caribbean.

The trans-Atlantic crossing sails from Civitavecchia to New York City and features visits to ports in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.

After a seven-night cruise to Bermuda, the ship kicks off a series of ten- to 15-night cruises to the Caribbean departing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

In mid-January, the Norwegian Prima is scheduled to reposition once again, this time moving to Galveston for seven- and 14-night itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In 2025, the ship is scheduled to return to Northern Europe for its fourth summer cruise season in the region.

The deployment takes place between mid-May and late October and includes itineraries to the North Sea, Iceland, Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea.

As the first in a series of six ships known as the Prima class, the Norwegian Prima was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. After entering service in mid-2022, the vessel was followed by the Norwegian Viva last year.

Continuing the series, the Norwegian Aqua is scheduled to enter service in 2025, followed by the Norwegian Luna in 2026.