A Look at the Inaugural Season of the Norwegian Aqua

The new Norwegian Aqua is set to enter service in 2025.

It’s the third ship int eh Prima class, but has been upsized from the Prima and Viva, as the 3,571-guest newbuild will be delivered from Fincantieri and then make its debut with regular service out of Port Canaveral to start following a series of preview cruises.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at some of the highlights of the ship’s inaugural season and its itineraries.

Trans-Atlantic Crossing

Date: March 28, 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeports: Southampton (England) to Boston (United States)

Itinerary: No ports of call

Before officially starting its maiden season in North America, the Norwegian Aqua offers a seven-night trans-Atlantic crossing to Boston.

Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 156,300-ton ship is scheduled to sail from Southampton for the trip on March 28, 2025. With no ports of call, the itinerary ends in Boston following seven days at sea.

Short Cruise to the Bahamas

Date: April 16, 2025

Length: 5 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay and Bimini (Bahamas)

After a series of inaugural activities, the Norwegian Aqua is set to offer a short cruise to the Bahamas on April 16, 2025.

Departing from PortMiami, the five-night voyage features visits to Bimini and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destination in the country, Great Stirrup Cay. Before returning to Florida, the itinerary also includes two full days at sea.

Seven Nights from Port Canaveral

Date: April 26, 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas); Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic); St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands); and Tortola (British Virgin Islands)

Following an additional short cruise from Miami, the Norwegian Aqua is scheduled to reposition to Port Canaveral for a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean.

Officially kicking off its inaugural season, the ship sails from its new Central Florida homeport for the first time on April 26, 2025. Also sailing to the Bahamas, the first departure of the program features visits to Tortola, Puerto Plata and St. Thomas.

Bermuda from New York City

Date: September 6, 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Itinerary: King’s Wharf (Bermuda)

After repositioning to New York City a few days earlier, the Norwegian Aqua kicks off a series of week-long cruises to Bermuda in early September.

Set to be repeated throughout early October, the ship’s regular itinerary in the region features a three-day visit to King’s Wharf, in addition to three days at sea.

Return to Miami

Date: October 12, 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas); Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic); St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands); and Tortola (British Virgin Islands)

The Norwegian Aqua is set to return to Miami for the 2025-26 winter season. Starting on October 12, 2025, the ship will offer seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean departing from Norwegian Cruise Line’s Terminal B.

The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Puerto Plata, St. Thomas and Tortola, as well as the company’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.