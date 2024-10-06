Norwegian Luna to Feature Prima Plus Dining Venues

The Norwegian Luna will offer all the new dining venues and bar experiences of the Prima Plus class, Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced.

According to the company, the new ship will enter service in April 2026 with the various new concepts that will debut onboard the Norwegian Aqua in early 2025.

One of the venues that will return onboard the Norwegian Luna is Sukhothai, which is described by Norwegian as a Thai specialty restaurant with an eclectic menu of traditional and creative offerings.

The ship will also boast Indulge Food Hall, an upscale food court that was first introduced by the Norwegian Prima in 2022.

Onboard the Norwegian Luna, the space will feature indoor and alfresco dining with ten different food stations, including the plant-based Planterie.

The 156,300-ton vessel will also offer several of Norwegian’s signature dining venues, including Cagney’s Steakhouse and Le Bistro, a French specialty restaurant.

After being rolled out to five ships since 2022, the high-end Italian specialty venue Onda by Scarpetta will also be available onboard the Norwegian Luna.

Other restaurants returning onboard the ship include the Surfside Café, a self-service casual eatery, the Commodore Main Dining Room, and Nama Sushi and Sashimi.

According to Norwegian, the ship’s bar and lounge lineup includes returning favorites such as the Whisky Bar and the Belvedere Bar.

The Metropolitan Bar, the company’s Sail & Sustain cocktail, will also make a return with a special menu of sustainable beverages.

The ship will also feature the Swirl, which is described by Norwegian as a cozy wine bar designed for a laid-back, intimate experience.

As the fourth vessel in the company’s Prima class, the Norwegian Luna is scheduled to enter service on April 4, 2026.

During its maiden season, the 156,300-ton ship offers a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Miami.