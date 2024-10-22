Mitsui Ocean Cruises Reveals Onboard Entertainment Lineup

Mitsui Ocean Cruises today unveiled the entertainment lineup for its newest cruise ship, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji.

According to a press release, the program includes music, theater, comedy, dance, games and enrichment.

The lineup brings together Funatabi, which the company describes as beautiful encounters with Japan, with contemporary-style performances to bring an array of engaging activities.

“The new and lively entertainment program of Mitsui Ocean Fuji was designed to uplift our guests with happiness, fun and cultural enrichment filling the ship’s welcoming spaces with music, artistry, and inspiring performances,” said Keiichiro Kawano, Hotel General Manager of the ship.

“We’ve combined classic Japanese performing arts with contemporary acts to deliver an unforgettable experience for our guests.”

Mitsui Ocean Cruises said that the heart of the entertainment onboard the Fuji will be the Ocean State, a multi-function venue that is set to receive Broadway-style production shows.

The 45-minute shows will be performed by world-class singers and dancers, the company added, featuring choreography, costumes and musical scores produced by Belinda King.

The program includes three main performances, such as La Danza, which is described as an international dance show that celebrates the art of dance.

According to Mitsui, the Midnight Hour was created to transform the Ocean Stage into an evening in Chicago, with a show that features nods to Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee, Bill Paul and Booker T.

Amour completes the lineup with a celebration of romantic adventures and love songs, including classics from Stevie Wonder and Michael Bublé.

As part of the Funatabi concept, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji will also present authentic experiences that showcase the local culture of Japan.

The lineup includes Rakugo, the art of Japanese comic storytelling, which will be featured in a comedic solo performance, as well as storytelling classes and an improv variety show with guests and crew.

The ship will also offer arts and crafts classes, as well as a curated selection of Japanese books and local enrichment with special lectures on the country’s literature, art, history and nature.

Other planned activities include live music from a selection of musicians, theme nights, sailaway celebrations, deck parties and trivia from crew members.

Currently being prepared for its debut in Japan, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji is scheduled to sail on its maiden cruise on Dec. 1, 2024.

Photo: Entertainers onboard the new ship feature singer Tokiko Kato (right) and Rakugo artist Sanyutei Utayakko (left).