Here Are All the Ships Entering Service for Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is adding seven vessels to its fleet between now and 2033.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index, the company is receiving newbuilds, as well as two ships transferred in from the P&O Australia brand.

Here are all the details:

Carnival Adventure

Debut Date: March 2025

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Tonnage: 109,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Status: In service for P&O Australia

The Carnival Adventure is set to join Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in early 2025. Transferring from sister brand P&O Cruises Australia, the 2,600-guest ship was originally built for Princess Cruises in 2001.

Following a minor refurbishment, which will include rebranding and tech updates, the Adventure is scheduled to operate cruises out of Australian ports on a year-round basis.

Carnival Encounter

Debut Date: March 2025

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Tonnage: 109,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Status: In service for P&O Australia

Currently in service for sister brand P&O Australia, the Carnival Encounter is scheduled to join the fleet of Carnival Cruise Line in March 2025.

Similar to its sister ship, the Carnival Adventure, the vessel was originally built for Princess Cruises and debuted in 2002. After undergoing rebranding and a minor tech update, the 109,000-ton ship is set to offer year-round cruises in Australia.

Excel Class IV

Debut Date: 2027

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Shipyard: Meyer Werft

Status: Ordered

After welcoming three ships in the series to its fleet between 2020 and 2023, Carnival Cruise Line ordered a fourth Excel-class vessel earlier this year.

To be built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the yet-unnamed ship is scheduled to enter service sometime in 2027. Powered by LNG, the 183,000-ton vessel will be able to accommodate up to 5,400 passengers.

Excel Class V

Debut Date: 2028

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Shipyard: Meyer Werft

Status: Ordered

Set to be constructed by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, a fifth Excel-class ship is scheduled to enter service for Carnival Cruise Line in 2028.

Ordered earlier this year, the 5,400-guest vessel follows the 2020-built Mardi Gras, the 2022-built Carnival Celebration, the 2023-built Carnival Jubilee and a yet-unnamed sister ship, which is set to debut in 2027.

New Ship Class

Debut Dates: 2029, 2031 and 2033

Capacity: 6,200 guests each

Tonnage: 230,000 each

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Status: Ordered

Carnival Cruise Line is also set to introduce a new ship class in 2029. Set to become the largest in the company’s fleet, and also some of the largest cruise ships in the world, the new 230,000-ton vessels will have capacity for over 6,200 guests each.

Three ships of the new design are presently on order at the Fincantieri shipyard, with deliveries scheduled for 2029, 2031 and 2033.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index, the flCarnival Cruise Line fleet is expected to include 34 ships by 2033.

