Hanseatic Inspiration Completes Five Years of Service

The Hanseatic Inspiration is completing five years of service for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises this month. Built by the VARD Shipyard in Norway, the ship was delivered to the Germany-based cruise line on October 2, 2019.

Following the Hanseatic Nature, the 230-guest vessel became the second in Hapag-Lloyd’s new series of luxury expedition ships.

To mark the inaugural season of the new ship, Hapag-Lloyd organized a special event in the Port of Hamburg.

With sailor Laura Dekker serving as the vessel’s godmother, the unique celebration saw guests embarking on zodiacs to follow the naming ceremony from the water.

The Hanseatic Inspiration then sailed on its maiden voyage on October 14, 2019, offering a 15-day sailing to Western Europe and the Canary Islands.

The itinerary included visits to destinations in the Channel Islands, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, such as Guernsey, Tenerife, Portimão and Casablanca.

After its inaugural cruise, the Hanseatic Inspiration offered a repositioning voyage to South America ahead of its maiden season in Antarctica.

Currently cruising on North America’s East Coast, the ship is scheduled to return to the Antarctic Peninsula later this year for a series of 15- to 33-night expedition cruises.

In 2025, the vessel is set to sail in the Pacific Ocean, with cruises visiting New Zealand, Melanesia, Polynesia, Asia and Alaska.

The ship’s summer deployment also includes a 29-day Northwest Passage expedition, which will sail from Alaska to Greenland in mid-August.

According to the company, the Inspiration was designed to sail to remote regions of the world, ranging from the Arctic and Antarctica to the Amazon.

Also designed to sail in the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes, the 16,000-ton vessel serves both the English- and German-speaking source markets.

Earlier this year, the ship entered drydock at the Lloyd Werf shipyard in Bremerhaven for regular maintenance, also receiving updates to its passenger facilities.

Following the Hanseatic Inspiration, Hapag-Lloyd received a third ship in the series in 2021, the Hanseatic Spirit.